Telemus Capital LLC Sells 134 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,232,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,815,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 386,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $78.21 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.23 and a one year high of $78.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.86.

