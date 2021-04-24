Telemus Capital LLC Sells 317 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,599 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 86,644 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

EXPE stock opened at $177.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.60 and a 200-day moving average of $138.25. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.39 and a 12-month high of $187.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.09.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

