Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Tellurian alerts:

TELL has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tellurian presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.63.

NASDAQ TELL opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.62. Tellurian has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 123.99% and a negative net margin of 623.45%. The company had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tellurian will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 587,987 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $1,675,762.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,276,403 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,353 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 18,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tellurian by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 17,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tellurian (TELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.