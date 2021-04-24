Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) EVP Steven H. Rusing Sells 14,587 Shares

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $577,645.20.

Steven H. Rusing also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

On Monday, April 19th, Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $63,264.00.

TPX traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $39.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,733,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,110. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.95. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $40.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.37 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. On average, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TPX shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.27.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.