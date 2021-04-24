Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) will post $1.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.26 billion. Tenaris reported sales of $1.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year sales of $5.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tenaris.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion.

TS has been the subject of several analyst reports. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.25 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.16.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,477,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,520,000 after buying an additional 187,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after buying an additional 214,710 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 488,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after buying an additional 134,305 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 618.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 256,009 shares in the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TS traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $21.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,417,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.88. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.95.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

Read More: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenaris (TS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.