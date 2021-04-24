TENT (TENT) Price Tops $0.10

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last seven days, TENT has traded 40.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. TENT has a market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $246,766.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.46 or 0.00408548 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00020206 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.81 or 0.00159474 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.70 or 0.00207223 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005187 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 34,672,940 coins and its circulating supply is 34,595,848 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The official website for TENT is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

