TerraKRW (KRT) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $43.04 million and approximately $27,744.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00058353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.42 or 0.00266212 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $495.06 or 0.00995223 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,723.46 or 0.99958647 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00021917 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 48,882,302,180 coins and its circulating supply is 48,881,573,071 coins. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

