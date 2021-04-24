Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $583.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will report sales of $583.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $588.26 million and the lowest is $579.10 million. Tetra Tech posted sales of $584.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTEK. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.14.

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total transaction of $1,398,189.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $184,906.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,631 shares of company stock worth $3,973,242 over the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,511 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 171.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 15,981 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth about $859,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 8.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $133.94 on Friday. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $64.83 and a 1 year high of $144.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.86%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

