Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $65.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.44. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa purchased 10,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 593.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,948,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,923,000 after buying an additional 1,667,455 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,165,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,196,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,170,000 after purchasing an additional 542,916 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 706,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,054,000 after purchasing an additional 395,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

