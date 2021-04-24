Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $110.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Texas Roadhouse traded as high as $101.10 and last traded at $100.74, with a volume of 12606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.69.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.57.

In related news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,771,428. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $249,500.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,071 shares of company stock worth $10,386,397. 6.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 315.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,227,000 after buying an additional 866,565 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $55,676,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,426,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $658,613,000 after purchasing an additional 468,138 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth about $35,514,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 516,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,402,000 after purchasing an additional 245,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.52 and its 200-day moving average is $82.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $637.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

