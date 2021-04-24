The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 34,869 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $20,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 260,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after purchasing an additional 24,932 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $87.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $47.75 and a one year high of $87.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.51 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 166.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

