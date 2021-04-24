The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Barclays

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target raised by Barclays from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.71.

Shares of SCHW opened at $67.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $121.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.89.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $640,517.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $16,271,776.64. Insiders sold 1,642,137 shares of company stock worth $99,013,316 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

