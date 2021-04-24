The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Raised to $93.00

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SCHW. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.71.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $67.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.67. The company has a market cap of $121.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $68.89.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $640,517.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,642,137 shares of company stock valued at $99,013,316 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,433,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,949,000 after acquiring an additional 10,283 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 46.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 584,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 184,496 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

