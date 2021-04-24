The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Lowered by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 201,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,365 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $10,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $54.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.35. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.