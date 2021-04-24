The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,460 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.79% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $40,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

DSGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

DSGX traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.62. 59,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,654. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1 year low of $38.84 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.04 and a beta of 1.19.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.