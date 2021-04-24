The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc.’s (NYSE:NAPA) Quiet Period To Expire on April 27th

The Duckhorn Portfolio’s (NYSE:NAPA) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, April 27th. The Duckhorn Portfolio had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 18th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Duckhorn Portfolio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

NAPA stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $20.73.

In other news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $135,913,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.33% of The Duckhorn Portfolio at the end of the most recent quarter.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

