The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €133.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RHM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €109.00 ($128.24).

ETR:RHM opened at €85.04 ($100.05) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a PE ratio of -136.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €87.07 and its 200 day moving average is €82.26. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of €57.74 ($67.93) and a 12 month high of €93.80 ($110.35).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

