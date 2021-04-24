The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Director Sells $29,508.75 in Stock

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $129.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.17 and a 200-day moving average of $118.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.26. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $101.89 and a 1-year high of $134.12.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

