The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Receives $17.89 Consensus PT from Brokerages

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTW shares. TheStreet upgraded The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in The Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in The Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in The Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in The Manitowoc by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.13. 361,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,221. The Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $802.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.42.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $430.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Manitowoc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

