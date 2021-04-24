The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Lifted to Buy at CL King

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CL King from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The Middleby in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.56.

Get The Middleby alerts:

MIDD opened at $182.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.94. The Middleby has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $185.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.77.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Middleby will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 3rd quarter valued at $482,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in The Middleby by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in The Middleby by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its position in The Middleby by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 57,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in The Middleby by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.