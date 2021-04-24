The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) PT Raised to $220.00

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.84% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Middleby’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MIDD. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. CL King upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.56.

The Middleby stock opened at $182.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The Middleby has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $185.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.94.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Middleby will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

