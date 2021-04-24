The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of The ODP Corporation surpassed the industry in the past six months. We note that the company is benefiting from its online platform. Markedly, its digital channel witnessed demand rise of 15% year on year, in the fourth quarter of 2020. Also, the company’s e-commerce traffic and mobile traffic were up double digits. Its curbside pick-up option has been encouraging. The ODP Corporation is on track with digital transformation of its business. It also remains committed toward enhancing its business-to-business services and technology solutions capabilities. However, continued business disruptions caused by the pandemic remain concerning. The company highlighted that significant disruptions in contract channel affected the Business Solutions Division sales. Moreover, closure of underperforming stores was a downside for the retail unit.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ODP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The ODP from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The ODP from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The ODP from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of The ODP stock opened at $41.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. The ODP has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $48.24.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. The ODP had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The ODP will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The ODP news, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 28,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $1,149,259.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The ODP by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,251,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,773,000 after purchasing an additional 235,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The ODP by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 680,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,933,000 after purchasing an additional 19,846 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The ODP in the 4th quarter worth about $15,061,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The ODP by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,845,000 after purchasing an additional 359,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in The ODP by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 476,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,961,000 after purchasing an additional 56,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

