The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of The ODP Corporation surpassed the industry in the past six months. We note that the company is benefiting from its online platform. Markedly, its digital channel witnessed demand rise of 15% year on year, in the fourth quarter of 2020. Also, the company’s e-commerce traffic and mobile traffic were up double digits. Its curbside pick-up option has been encouraging. The ODP Corporation is on track with digital transformation of its business. It also remains committed toward enhancing its business-to-business services and technology solutions capabilities. However, continued business disruptions caused by the pandemic remain concerning. The company highlighted that significant disruptions in contract channel affected the Business Solutions Division sales. Moreover, closure of underperforming stores was a downside for the retail unit.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of The ODP from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The ODP from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The ODP from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The ODP presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP opened at $41.22 on Tuesday. The ODP has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.65.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.28). The ODP had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The ODP will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 28,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $1,149,259.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,044,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in The ODP by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of The ODP by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The ODP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The ODP by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 114,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 71,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The ODP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,061,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

