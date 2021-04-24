The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 3.1% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $49,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 81,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

PG stock opened at $133.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $329.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.28. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.