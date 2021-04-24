The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Receives GBX 98.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021

Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 101.43 ($1.33).

RTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Restaurant Group from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Restaurant Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of RTN traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 123.80 ($1.62). 1,292,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,937,718. The firm has a market cap of £947.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 118.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 80.13. The Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of GBX 33.76 ($0.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 138 ($1.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.54.

About The Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Analyst Recommendations for The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN)

Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit