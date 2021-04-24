The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Receives GBX 98.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 101.43 ($1.33).

RTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Restaurant Group from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Restaurant Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of RTN traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 123.80 ($1.62). 1,292,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,937,718. The firm has a market cap of £947.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 118.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 80.13. The Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of GBX 33.76 ($0.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 138 ($1.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.54.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

