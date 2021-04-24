The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RMR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on The RMR Group in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised The RMR Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The RMR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.17.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR opened at $39.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.83. The RMR Group has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $44.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.43.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $156.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. PhiloSmith Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 92,400.0% during the first quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

