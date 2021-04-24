The Wendy’s Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 10,692 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 630% compared to the average daily volume of 1,464 call options.
In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 326,788 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,520 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $32,083,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:WEN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,651,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $18.13 and a 52-week high of $24.91.
The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.59 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.02%.
The Wendy’s Company Profile
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
