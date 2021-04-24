Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Boosted by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 23.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.6% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 41,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 32,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $144,620,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.0% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

NYSE TMO opened at $488.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $461.34 and its 200 day moving average is $475.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $320.24 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $191.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

