ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021

Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ TDUP opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. ThredUp has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $31.60.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

