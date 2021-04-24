Thrive Token (THRT) Market Cap Achieves $564,221.18

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded up 36.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. In the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar. Thrive Token has a market capitalization of $564,221.18 and approximately $3,773.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thrive Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00065283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00018069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00091560 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00054263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $326.85 or 0.00657608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.97 or 0.07603196 BTC.

Thrive Token Profile

Thrive Token (THRT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 coins and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 coins. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io . The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

