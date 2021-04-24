thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €12.60 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €12.60 ($14.82) target price on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €8.10 ($9.53) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.30 ($6.24) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.18) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. thyssenkrupp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €11.66 ($13.72).

Shares of FRA TKA opened at €10.74 ($12.64) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.37. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a one year high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

