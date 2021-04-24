Titan Minerals Limited (ASX:TTM) Insider Purchases A$248,561.91 in Stock

Titan Minerals Limited (ASX:TTM) insider Matthew Carr bought 2,461,009 shares of Titan Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$248,561.91 ($177,544.22).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Get Titan Minerals alerts:

About Titan Minerals

Titan Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its portfolio of properties includes Dynasty project that consists of five concessions covering an area of 139 square kilometers located in Loja Province in southern Ecuador; Copper Duke project, which include 13 contiguous concessions totaling 130 square kilometers located in Loja Province in southern Ecuador; Zaruma Gold project that covers an area of approximately 88 square kilometers comprising 28 concessions; Coriorcco Gold project, which is located in the Lucana Province of southern Peru; Las Antas Gold Project that is located in southern Peru; Vista Plant, which is located in the Ica Province southern Peru; Linderos project that is located in the Loja Province of Peru; and Torrecillas Gold project.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.