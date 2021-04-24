Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will post $98.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.54 million and the highest is $111.78 million. Tivity Health posted sales of $337.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year sales of $472.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $464.00 million to $477.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $568.42 million, with estimates ranging from $505.00 million to $681.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $100.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.55 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 47.44% and a positive return on equity of 128.43%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TVTY. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

NASDAQ:TVTY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.21. The stock had a trading volume of 389,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,747. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Tivity Health has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $25.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,334,000 after purchasing an additional 163,957 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,190,000 after purchasing an additional 330,712 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tivity Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $723,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Tivity Health by 2,680.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 713,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after buying an additional 687,615 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

