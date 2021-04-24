Tom Walker Purchases 6,000 Shares of JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) Stock

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) insider Tom Walker bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of £31,080 ($40,606.22).

Shares of LON:JSGI opened at GBX 516 ($6.74) on Friday. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc has a 12-month low of GBX 472.98 ($6.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 616 ($8.05). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 509.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

