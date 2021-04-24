Tornado Market Cap Achieves $395,272.30 (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Tornado coin can now be bought for about $65.88 or 0.00131422 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado has a total market capitalization of $395,272.30 and approximately $392,698.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tornado has traded down 21.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

