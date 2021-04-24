Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 11,500 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 84.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,273,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 124,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after buying an additional 16,579 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $1,181,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $31,565,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,075,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $95,884,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,062,791 shares of company stock valued at $141,500,944 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FOCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Focus Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.56.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 192.38, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.41.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $379.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

