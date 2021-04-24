Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 276 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 18.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 36,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 19.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 96,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,585 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 9.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 51,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

NYSE:DUK opened at $99.85 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $101.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

