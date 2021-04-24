Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $345.50 Million

Equities analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will report sales of $345.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $345.00 million and the highest is $346.00 million. Tower Semiconductor reported sales of $300.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $345.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSEM shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $37.50 in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $29.30. The stock had a trading volume of 295,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,029. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

