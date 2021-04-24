Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Sets New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $192.20 and last traded at $186.09, with a volume of 21067 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $180.16.

The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.32.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 7.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 17.5% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 81.3% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.65 and a 200 day moving average of $152.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49.

About Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

