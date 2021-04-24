Traders Purchase High Volume of Skechers U.S.A. Call Options (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 38,466 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,070% compared to the typical volume of 3,287 call options.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, COO David Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $3,812,000.00. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $4,765,000.00. Insiders sold 511,168 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,234 in the last ninety days. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after buying an additional 36,278 shares in the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 102,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 695,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,993,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. stock traded up $7.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.90. The stock had a trading volume of 11,696,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,742. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.71. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.