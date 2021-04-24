Traders Purchase Large Volume of Credicorp Call Options (NYSE:BAP)

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 879 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,027% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

BAP opened at $120.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.20. Credicorp has a 52 week low of $110.47 and a 52 week high of $172.12.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $944.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. Equities analysts expect that Credicorp will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credicorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Credicorp by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Credicorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Credicorp by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

