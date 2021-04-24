Traders Purchase Large Volume of Sypris Solutions Call Options (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 25,481 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 22,252% compared to the average volume of 114 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ SYPR traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.47. 130,343,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,984,211. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 1.62. Sypris Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $7.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sypris Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,090,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,524 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.12% of Sypris Solutions worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

