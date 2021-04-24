Tranche Finance (SLICE) Price Up 3.5% Over Last Week

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded up 29.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last week, Tranche Finance has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Tranche Finance has a market cap of $19.20 million and $537,251.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001916 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00062453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00017312 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00057429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00090980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,045.69 or 0.08072727 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.88 or 0.00638282 BTC.

Tranche Finance Profile

Tranche Finance (SLICE) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranche Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

