TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.98

Apr 24th, 2021

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 3647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TAC. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from $17.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.03.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -44.68 and a beta of 1.20.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.62). TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $417.45 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,512,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,491,000 after purchasing an additional 333,190 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,926,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,752,000 after purchasing an additional 94,245 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,647,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,665,000 after purchasing an additional 508,500 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,302,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,435,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,896,000 after purchasing an additional 136,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

