TransAlta (TSE:TA) PT Raised to C$13.50

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.81.

Shares of TSE:TA opened at C$12.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.32. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$7.37 and a 12 month high of C$12.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.23.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$544.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner bought 49,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.71 per share, with a total value of C$534,096.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$564,342.03. Also, Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell purchased 125,384 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.71 per share, with a total value of C$1,342,862.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,109,448.42. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 175,255 shares of company stock worth $1,876,984.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

