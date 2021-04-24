Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Trading Up 7.5%

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) was up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.08 and last traded at $22.05. Approximately 80,815 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,212,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TBIO shares. Truist lowered Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.28.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBIO. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the first quarter worth $119,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Translate Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

