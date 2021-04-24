Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Trading Up 7.5%

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) was up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.08 and last traded at $22.05. Approximately 80,815 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,212,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TBIO shares. Truist lowered Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.
The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.28.
Translate Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBIO)
Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.
