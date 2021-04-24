Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $142,437.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,303.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $1,279,001.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,620.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 557.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

