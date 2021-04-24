Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tricida, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of novel therapeutics to address renal, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. Tricida, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Tricida alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TCDA opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.40. Tricida has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $32.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts expect that Tricida will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 5,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $34,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,628.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $116,500. 70.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Tricida by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tricida by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Tricida in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Tricida by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Tricida by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tricida (TCDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.