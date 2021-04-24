Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $94.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.47. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $95.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.31.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

