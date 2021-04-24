Truist Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Elastic were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter worth about $13,435,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the third quarter worth about $10,767,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the third quarter worth about $2,345,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Elastic by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Elastic news, CEO Shay Banon sold 79,020 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $10,566,554.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,527,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,259,590.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,468 shares of company stock worth $17,628,196. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $125.03 on Friday. Elastic has a one year low of $59.47 and a one year high of $176.49. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.35 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.18.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.47 million. Equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ESTC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Elastic from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.65.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

